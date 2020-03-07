Clear

300 students participate in VCSC math competition

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Learning doesn't stop just because it's the weekend.

300 Vigo county students are proof of that!

The Vigo County School Corporation held a math contest Saturday.

This is the 35th year for the competition.

More than 300 5th and 6th graders gathered at Honey Creek Middle School.

These students represent all 18 elementary schools and five middle schools in the county.

Students compete in three rounds.

Two individual, and one as part of a team.

A Honey Creek Middle School math teacher organizes the contest.

Others who help with the event said it's about more than math.

"Whether or not you're interested specifically in mathmatics, it's an opportunity to get involved and build friendships and really just take advantage of all of those opportunities that we have for our students," said Holly Pies.

All students were recognized for their particpation.

Trophy's were awarded to the top students.

