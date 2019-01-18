Clear
300 Athletes expected at weekend gymnastics invitational

Three hundred athletes and their families are descending on Terre Haute this weekend. The city is playing host to a USA Gymnastics competition.

Posted: Jan. 18, 2019 10:22 PM
Posted By: Heather Good

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Three hundred athletes and their families are descending on Terre Haute this weekend. The city is playing host to a USA Gymnastics competition.

Staff members at indoor athletic facility Strive 365 were busy getting ready Friday. The facility opened a little more than a year ago and this USA Gymnastics Invitational will be its largest event yet.

Strive 365 Director Bryan Archer says, "It helps put Terre Haute and Strive 365 and all of us on the map as far as athletic events here in the Wabash Valley and in this area so we're really excited and grateful to have this opportunity."

Wabash Valley Tumbling and Gymnastics helped the city secure the competition.

According to the Terre Haute Convention and Visitors Bureau, the meet will leave a twenty-five thousand dollar impact on the local economy.

More than six hundred athletes will be in Terre Haute come March for a state tournament leaving an estimated fifty thousand dollar impact.

The Strive 365 director says he hopes to build on this weekend's momentum to ensure the next competition is a 10.

"With the field setup and how everything going to run and different things, we know we'll learn a few things this weekend and we hope that whenever more people come for the March tournament we'll have everything hopefully figured out and it'll be an even better experience."

Athletes hit the floor Saturday at 8 am.

