PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A three-year-old is dead after officials said he went missing near the beach at Raccoon Lake in Parke County.

It happened just before 4 o'clock Sunday afternoon.

DNR officials said the child had wandered off from his family.

Nearly an hour later, the child was spotted in 6 to 7 feet of water just outside of the beach area.

The investigation is still on-going.