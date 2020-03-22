Clear
3 more deaths from COVID-19, and more than 1,000 total positive cases reported in Illinois

On Sunday, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced 296 new cases COVID-19, or coronavirus in Illinois.

Posted: Mar 22, 2020 4:21 PM
Updated: Mar 22, 2020 4:25 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTHI) - The Illinois Department of Public Health has announced 296 new cases COVID-19, or coronavirus in Illinois.

One of these cases now includes an infant.

IDPH has also reported three new deaths.

The deaths include a Cook County man in his 80s, a Chicago man in his 80s, and a McLean County woman in her 70s.

Jo Daviess, Livingston, Rock Island, and Stephenson counties are now also reporting cases.

Right now, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,049 cases in 30 counties in Illinois.

The age of cases ranges from younger than one to 99 years.

