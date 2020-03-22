3 more deaths from COVID-19, and more than 1,000 total positive cases reported in Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTHI) - The Illinois Department of Public Health has announced 296 new cases COVID-19, or coronavirus in Illinois.
One of these cases now includes an infant.
IDPH has also reported three new deaths.
The deaths include a Cook County man in his 80s, a Chicago man in his 80s, and a McLean County woman in her 70s.
Jo Daviess, Livingston, Rock Island, and Stephenson counties are now also reporting cases.
Right now, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,049 cases in 30 counties in Illinois.
The age of cases ranges from younger than one to 99 years.
