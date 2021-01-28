3-month-old child dies after Parke County crash

PARKE COUNTY, Ind (WTHI) - Parke county Sheriff Justin Cole confirms a 3-month-old child has died after a crash earlier Wednesday night.

It happened just after 7 pm on 10 O'Clock road just north of Rohr Road.

The Sheriff says a vehicle carrying 11 passengers lost control and rolled over and a 3-month-old died at the scene.

Another juvenile had to go to Union Hospital in Terre Haute for treatment.

All other passengers refused treatment.

Sheriff Cole says slick conditions contributed to this crash.