3 meetings set for proposed Mid-States Corridor

A proposed road project that would improve southwestern Indiana’s connection to Interstate 69 is set for three public meetings.

Posted: Aug 5, 2019 2:19 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

JASPER, Ind. (AP) — A proposed road project that would improve southwestern Indiana’s connection to Interstate 69 is set for three public meetings.

This week’s meetings will give the public an overview of the Mid-States Corridor Project and explain the road’s purpose.

The corridor would start at the William H. Natcher Bridge crossing of the Ohio River near Rockport and run generally through the Huntingburg and Jasper area before extending north to connect to I-69.

The meetings will be Monday at Washington High School in Washington, Indiana; Tuesday at Springs Valley High School in French Lick; and Thursday at Jasper High School in Jasper.

The Indiana Department of Transportation and the Mid-States Corridor Regional Development Authority recently began work on an environmental impact statement that’s required for construction projects that will include federal funding.

