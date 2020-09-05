2 seriously injured in motorcycle versus ATV accident

FARMERSBURG, Ind. (WTHI) - Two people are seriously hurt after a motorcycle versus ATV accident in rural Farmersburg.

The accident happened late Saturday afternoon in Sullivan County.

According to Sheriff Clark Cottom, a man and woman were on the motorcycle and both were seriously injured. One person was taken to Regional Hospital in Terre Haute by ambulance and another was flown by helicopter to a hospital.

The person on the ATV was not seriously hurt.

Crash reconstructionist were called to the scene.