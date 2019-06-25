Clear

Police identify suspect involved in three-hour Terre Haute standoff

An hours-long standoff in Terre Haute ended peacefully Tuesday night.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- A three-hour long standoff in Terre Haute ended peacefully Tuesday night.

According to the Terre Haute Police department, it started off as a well-being check. 

The family of 43-year-old Ryan Watson called THPD asking for them to check on him after they hadn't heard from him and they said he was acting strange just days before. 

When police arrived at the apartment complex at 500 south 5th street they said no one was home and completed their check.

Later Tuesday night the family called THPD again. They said Watson was back in the apartment and asked for them to check on him again.

When officers arrived on the scene the second time is when Sgt. Michael Ellerman said things escalated. 

"When the officers arrived they were trying to make contact when they were looking through a window to see if anyone was inside a gentleman inside took a fighting stance posture and pointed a firearm at the officers," Ellerman said.

That's when police pulled back and called for back up.

Multiple agencies were on the scene during the hours-long standoff. THPD did call their special response team and negotiators to talk with the man.

Eventually, he did come out of the apartment peacefully and is now in THPD's custody.

Watson was charged with criminal recklessness and intimidation.

Police said they found a handgun inside the apartment.

