Police identify suspect involved in three-hour Terre Haute standoff

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- A three-hour long standoff in Terre Haute ended peacefully Tuesday night.

According to the Terre Haute Police department, it started off as a well-being check.

The family of 43-year-old Ryan Watson called THPD asking for them to check on him after they hadn't heard from him and they said he was acting strange just days before.

When police arrived at the apartment complex at 500 south 5th street they said no one was home and completed their check.

I’m at the scene of a stand off in Terre Haute. At the intersection of 5th and Oaks street. Terre Haute Police department is on scene. The intersection is closed do avoid the area. I’ll have more details live on @WTHITV pic.twitter.com/KZ42qShxdf — Sarah Lehman (@WTHISarahLehman) June 25, 2019

Later Tuesday night the family called THPD again. They said Watson was back in the apartment and asked for them to check on him again.

When officers arrived on the scene the second time is when Sgt. Michael Ellerman said things escalated.

"When the officers arrived they were trying to make contact when they were looking through a window to see if anyone was inside a gentleman inside took a fighting stance posture and pointed a firearm at the officers," Ellerman said.

That's when police pulled back and called for back up.

One man has come out of the house and is currently in custody. We will continue to bring you more information as it becomes available. @WTHITV @WTHISarahLehman pic.twitter.com/m8qvUsirFE — Tilly Marlatt (@Tilly_WTHI) June 25, 2019

Multiple agencies were on the scene during the hours-long standoff. THPD did call their special response team and negotiators to talk with the man.

Eventually, he did come out of the apartment peacefully and is now in THPD's custody.

Watson was charged with criminal recklessness and intimidation.

Police said they found a handgun inside the apartment.