3 deer trap woman in apartment after crashing through window

Police rescued an Indiana woman after three deer crashed through a window, trapping her inside her apartment with the skittish animals.

Posted: Jun 5, 2019 8:42 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

Decatur police say the 74-year-old woman was in her retirement home apartment Tuesday night when the deer crashed through a bedroom window.

The woman called 911. Officers found her trapped on her living room couch, with her walker knocked over, as one deer jumped about the room.

Sgt. Kevin Gerber says an officer shielded the woman after that deer knocked her over.

Gerber says officers subdued and removed one deer. He says two others that ended up in a bathroom were tranquilized and released.

He says the woman wasn’t injured and “was amazingly calm” during her ordeal, but the deer heavily damaged her apartment.

Image

Image

'This is a major issue. We need to teach safety to our kids,' local groups team up to provide studen

Image

After seeing a spike in Clay County, local vet talks about the steps to take if you think your dog h

Image

Vermillion County motorcycle crash involving a deer leaves Terre Haute couple with serious injuries

Image

Slide causes road closure on State Road 54

Image

'Volunteers in Action' lend a hand to the Clay County Fairgrounds

Image

Special Olympics Summer Games in Terre Haute starting to take shape

Image

Board denies special permit request for adult orientated business at former Pizza City location

Image

31st Annual Strawberry Festival June 13th First Congregational Church

Image

Wednesday Afternoon Weather

