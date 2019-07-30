3 car accidents, 4 deaths within 8 days. How one fire department is responding to multiple deaths.

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- The Posey Township Volunteer Fire Department responded to the deadly crash on Interstate 70 earlier this month, another death on State Road 52, and the most recent one was Saturday on State Road 59. A student at Northview High School died in that crash.

Fire Chief Cody Barnard said each crash just gets harder.

"You know it doesn't matter if you know me or you don't," he said.

First responders' jobs are hard. It makes it even worse when whatever they're responding to results in death.

Posey Township Volunteer Fire Department has had a lot of those calls in the past week.

3 accidents with 4 deaths all within days and miles of each other.

"It's still difficult especially when you have to inform the family that their loved ones not coming home so it does it ways very heavily on us," Barnard said.

He said they get through it by letting it all out.

"We just talk about it and we lean on each other in times like this," he said. "The main thing is, we just can't be quiet you gotta talk about it we gotta open up about it because the long term effects if you just keep your mouth shut and don't say anything it can be detrimental you know mentally speaking."

Barnard said when you're driving to always be paying attention to the road.

Even if it's a nice day out make sure you give yourself time and space between each car.

He said no one wants to see any more deadly accidents.