3 arrested for welfare fraud in Parke County

PARKE COUNTY, Ind (WTHI) We're learning more about three arrests involved in Welfare Fraud in Parke County.

The Parke County Sheriff's Office confirmed Jeffrey Earl, Mary Earl and Dale Warnick were arrested earlier Tuesday.

They all face charges of welfare fraud.

Sheriff's deputies say records show they defrauded the Social Security Administration $47,000..

They've been working with the office of the Inspector General of Social Security on this case.

Each suspect has bonded out of jail. their initial court date is scheduled for July