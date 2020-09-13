3 Day Bike Festival concluded Sunday

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Rides, races, and fun!

That was on the agenda for the Griffin Bike Park Festival Sunday!

This is put on with help from the Vigo County Parks and Recreation Department.

Sunday concluded the 3 day festival.

Mountain bike lovers from all over got to get down and dirty on the trails.

"It's really important to get people out here and riding and we got a lot of people from a lot of different states out here this time," said Rich Moore the manager of Griffin Bike Park.

The bike park has hosted this festival since 20-16.