Second case of COVID-19 confirmed in Vigo County

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County health officials say there is a second confirmed case of COVID-19 in the county.
That is according to the Vigo County Health Department's Joint Information Center.
Details surrounding the second case weren't immediately clear.
The first case of COVID-19 in the county was confirmed on Thursday by Union Health.
You're reminded to do your part to stay healthy.
That includes social distancing, quarantining, washing your hands and staying home when you're sick.
Information is always being updated on the Joint Information Center's or JIC's webpage.
Click here to access that.
