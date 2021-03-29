2nd juvenile bald eagle fatally shot in western Indiana, this one in Sullivan County

SHELBURN, Ind. (AP) — Indiana conservation officers are investigating the second shooting death of a juvenile bald eagle in western Indiana this year.

Officers located the second dead eagle in a rural area of northern Sullivan County about 8 miles west of the town of Shelburn. The body of the eagle was recovered from a tree. Officers said they believe the shooting occurred in early January.

The first juvenile bald eagle determined to have been shot was discovered in a southern Vigo County tree on March 10. Officers determined a gunshot to its breast killed the eagle.

A joint $2,000 reward is being offered by the US. Fish & Wildlife Service and Indiana Turn-in-a-Poacher Inc. to anyone with information leading to a conviction of the responsible party. Contact Indiana Conservation Officers’ Central Dispatch at 812-837-9536 or the Turn in a Poacher Inc. hotline at 1-800-847-4367 (TIP-IDNR).