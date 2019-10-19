2nd annual Rob Pitts Memorial Golf Outing held to give back to the community

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - The family of fallen Terre Haute police officer Rob Pitts is giving back to the community.
They organized the second annual Rob Pitts Memorial Golf Outing.
It happened all day Saturday at the Sullivan Elks Country Club.
Teams paid $400 to enter.
There was also a silent auction and cornhole tournament.
All the money raised supports the Rob Pitts Scholarship.
It is for juniors and seniors in college majoring in criminal justice.
Those behind this event said it's all to honor a man who was giving in life and in death.
To learn more about the scholarship, you can head to the Officer Rob Pitts Memorial Scholarship Facebook page.
