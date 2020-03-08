Clear

2nd COVID-19 patient identified in Indiana

State health officials say they have identified a second presumptive positive COVID-19 case in Indiana. COVID-19 is the respiratory illness caused by the new coronavirus.

Posted: Mar 8, 2020 7:17 PM
Posted By: Heather Good

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – State health officials say they have identified a second presumptive positive COVID-19 case in Indiana. COVID-19 is the respiratory illness caused by the new coronavirus.

The Indiana State Department of Health released the information Sunday afternoon. According to ISDH, the patient lives in Hendricks County. They are in isolation with mild symptoms but the person is not hospitalized.

Health officials say this patient recently traveled to Boston, Massachusetts. The patient health officials identified as the first presumptive positive case Friday also recently traveled to Boston. That person lives in Marion County.

LINK | STATE OFFICIALS CONFIRM FIRST CORONAVIRUS CASE IN INDIANA

State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box say the second patient attended the BioGen conference in Boston. That was in late February. The patient then developed flu-like symptoms on March 2nd.

Dr. Box says, “With the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the United States and the fact that we are a mobile society, this new case isn’t surprising, but we know it causes concern in the community.”

WHAT TO DO IF YOU THINK YOU MAY HAVE COVID-19

Public health officials say if you think you have COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, you should call your local hospital. This way you can be evaluated over the phone without coming in contact with anyone else and spreading the virus.

LINK | VIGO COUNTY LEADERS GIVE CORONAVIRUS UPDATE AFTER FIRST CONFIRMED CASE IN INDIANA

COVID-19 patients must stay in isolation for at least 14 days. Patients will stay in isolation until tests come back negative for the illness on two consecutive days. COVID-19 symptoms include shortness of breath, cough and fever.

WHO TO CONTACT IF YOU HAVE QUESTIONS OR CONCERNS

In Indiana, the ISDH has established a call center for the public and healthcare providers. The center is manned from 8am to 8pm. That number is 317-233-7125.

In Illinois, the state health department has created a hotline. That number is 1-800-889-3931.

You can also find updates on the coronavirus and COVID-19 cases nationwide on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.

