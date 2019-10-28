28th annual Reality Store teaches students about financial responsibility

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) – Eighth-grade students in Clay County are learning about financial responsibility and exploring future career paths along the way.

It’s part of the Reality Store event hosted by the Clay County Business Women’s Club.

It’s a hands-on experience that gives students an idea of what life will be like as an adult. Students are given a pretend checkbook that they must balance. Then, they visit several stations and learn from various professionals including law enforcement, business, and health care.

Event organizers hope that students will walk away with a better understanding of how to budget, how to plan for the future and be wise decision-makers.

Kathy Deal is the President of the Clay Business Women’s Club. She told News 10 eighth grade is the prime time for students to begin gaining these skills.

“These are wonderful golden years before they start getting into high school to make sure they’re taking the right courses to prepare for their dream jobs,” Deal said. “What they would like to do and what will best help them when they think about college and career choices along the way.”

Monday’s Reality Store marked the 28th year for the event.