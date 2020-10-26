27th named Tropical Storm Zeta forms, sets another record

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - The tropics have been very busy this year. In fact, twenty-seven named storms have occurred in the Atlantic Basin. Storm Team 10 Meteorologist David Siple gives us a look at this season so far.

Early Sunday morning the National Hurricane Center named its 27th storm for the 2020 Atlantic Basin tropical storm season. We went through the entire list of names earlier this season. We are now well into the extended list, which is the Greek alphabet.

This tropical storm season is now just one named storm away from being tied for the most active tropical storm season ever. Zeta is the earliest 27th named storm ever. The most active season recorded occurred in 2005 when there were 28 named storms.

Tropical Storm Zeta is forecast to move northward into the Gulf of Mexico and later this week and we could see impacts here in the Wabash Valley. Tropical moisture is expected to move into our area giving way to rain chances here on Thursday.

The season goes until November 30th so we will see if 2020 could go down as the most active tropical storm season in history.

Below is the forecasted track of Zeta by the National Hurricane Center as of Sunday Morning.