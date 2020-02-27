With 26 people being monitored for coronavirus in Indiana - what is the state doing to prepare?

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI)-- Health officials with the Indiana State Department of Health say it's not a matter of if but when COVID-19, or coronavirus, could reach Indiana.

On Thursday, they held a press conference in Indianapolis updating how they're preparing for this virus.

We've been told there are no confirmed cases of the virus in Indiana. The health department has checked 60 people who've traveled or have shown have symptoms statewide. Those symptoms include coughing or fever.

LINK | STOCK MARKET ROUT DEEPENS ON VIRUS WORRIES; INDEXES LOSE 4%

Right now, 26 people are being monitored.

Health officials say they’re just being extra cautious.

No one, out of the 60 people has tested positive for the virus.

They say the risk is still low for all Americans.

LINK | COVID-19 GLOBAL CASES LATEST COUNT

"It’s time to plan it’s the time to make sure that number one you educate yourself, you know those personal hygiene things you can do you know don’t touch your face, your eyes, your nose your mouth," said Dr. Kristina Box, the State Health Commissioner.

Health leaders say they don’t have all the answers just yet...but it’s always good for you to stay educated and practice basic hygiene.

Right now only 12 states have test kits to diagnose the virus, Indiana not being one of them.

Leaders expect to have those as early as Friday.

