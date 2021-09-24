Local Group is Educating Kids on Native American History

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Traditions and storytelling are vital to the Native American community. That's why one local group is sharing the history.

The Vigo County Conservation Club held an education day for local kids Friday.

Kids visited several stations that each highlighted a Native American tradition. Stations included drummers, storytellers, flint knapping, and beading. Dancers also showed off their traditional regalia and demonstrated a few dances. Educators were at every station to answer the kids' questions.

The event gives children a hands-on experience and allows them to learn more about some of the tribes that lived in the Wabash Valley.

The Education Day is just the beginning of an eventful weekend for the Vigo County Conservation Club. Saturday begins the 25th Annual Steve Witt Memorial Pow Wow. The event was canceled last year due to COVID-19.

At the event, guests can shop from vendors selling traditional Native American foods, like fry bread and Indian Tacos. A Tomahawk throwing and flint knapping demonstration will also happen.

The biggest draw to the event will be the dancers. Dancers are coming across the country and several traditional drum groups will be in attendance, as well.

Brian Schnurpel is affiliated with a band of the Shawnee tribe. He said that dancing and the drum are important to Native American tribes. He said that both items will be things everyone will want to see at the Pow Wow, especially after this past year.

"It will start to heal you through the power of the drum and the Great Turtle," He said. "It is an amazing time."

Between the education day and Pow Wow, many hope that these events will spread more Native American knowledge throughout the area.

Melvin Eastham, head of the Pow Wow committee, is a member of the Apache tribe. He says it is important to pass on knowledge and traditions to the younger generations.

"This is our life," he said. "And we want to keep this tradition alive so that younger generations will learn it and enjoy it and help us live it."

The 25th Annual Steve Witt Memorial Pow Wow will be held from Saturday, September 25th to Sunday, September 26th.

For more information, you can click here.