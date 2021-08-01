250 backpacks donated to students and families in need

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One local church is doing the same by giving back school supplies to community members in need.

highland church in Terre Haute along with Katy's Kids provided 250 backpacks, school supplies, and hygiene kits to local children in the area.

they say they feel humbled to help families get a head start for a hopefully "normal" year back in the classroom.

"Since coming back from COVID-19 throughout the school year and everyone not being sure what is going to happen this year, guaranteeing everyone has a backpack and hygiene care will be provided with that, it's a really nice feeling knowing you can provide kids with that," Katy Snow, Founder of Katy's Kids, said.