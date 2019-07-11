25 Clabber Girl employees to lose their jobs

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - 25 Clabber Girl employees will lose their jobs.

That's according to a representative of B&G Foods, who owns Clabber Girl.

The layoffs will start August 31 and last through the end of the year.

The representative says the impacted employees have been notified and will receive severance packages.

In the statement, he says "In order to grow the business efficiently and maintain the scale and productivity, we have made the difficult decision to consolidate certain sales and general administrative functions with our corporate parent."

He goes on to say there are no plans to close the Terre Haute manufacturing facility.

Hulman & Company sold Clabber Girl to B&G Foods back in May.