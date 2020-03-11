Clear

24 hours to donate: Local school hosts fundraiser to ease financial burden on students

For 24 hours, Sycamores at Indiana State University are joining forces to Give to Blue.

Posted: Mar 11, 2020 8:21 AM
Posted By: Jordan Kudisch

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- For 24 hours, Sycamores at Indiana State University are joining forces to Give to Blue.

The event aims to raise donations to help ease the financial burden for students.

In 2019, 1,691 Sycamores came together and achieved the largest single-day fundraiser record.

This year, they're hoping to receive help from 1,865 donors, in honor of the year ISU was founded.

Since the kick-off at midnight, the school has received nearly 135 donations adding up to roughly $27,000 dollars... and it's continuing to grow.

All of the proceeds go directly towards scholarships like Bridge the Gap campaign.

The scholarship money gives students extra financial support to continue their education.

Culvers, Saratoga, McDonald's and other businesses are also doing their part to give back.

You too can help with the cause. For more information, click here.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 37°
Robinson
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 36°
Indianapolis
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 37°
Rockville
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 38°
Casey
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 40°
Brazil
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 37°
Marshall
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 37°
Cooler and cloudy.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

24 hours to donate: Local school hosts fundraiser to ease financial burden on students

Image

Wednesday: Scattered showers, mild temps. High: 58°

Image

Tuesday Late Forecast

Image

Area kids take part in geography bowl competition

Image

Habitat for Humanity ribbon cutting

Image

Vigo County leaders say they should have money left after new jail is built

Image

Grant Niehaus

Image

Parke Heritage basketballl

Image

Baesler's Composting

Image

Terre Haute kids take part in Dr. Seuss themed tot time

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak

${article.thumbnail.title}

2nd COVID-19 patient identified in Indiana

Image

Your top 6 coronavirus questions from the weekend -- answered

Image

Consumer Alert: Trusting Charities

Image

Here's a list of disinfectants you can use against coronavirus

${article.thumbnail.title}

Scammers looking to cash on virus fears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Update: Silver Alert canceled for missing man