24 hours to donate: Local school hosts fundraiser to ease financial burden on students

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- For 24 hours, Sycamores at Indiana State University are joining forces to Give to Blue.

The event aims to raise donations to help ease the financial burden for students.

In 2019, 1,691 Sycamores came together and achieved the largest single-day fundraiser record.

This year, they're hoping to receive help from 1,865 donors, in honor of the year ISU was founded.

Since the kick-off at midnight, the school has received nearly 135 donations adding up to roughly $27,000 dollars... and it's continuing to grow.

All of the proceeds go directly towards scholarships like Bridge the Gap campaign.

The scholarship money gives students extra financial support to continue their education.

Culvers, Saratoga, McDonald's and other businesses are also doing their part to give back.

You too can help with the cause. For more information, click here.