St. Benedict Parish Church to host 23rd annual Community Festival

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Friday kicks off the 23rd annual Community Festival hosted by the St. Benedict Parish Church.

Between the good food and live music, the festival is something that many in the valley look forward to each year.

It begins at 5 p.m. on Friday evening and continues through Saturday. Admission is $5 dollars for adults and free for children 13 and under.

The festival will include church tours, food booths, poker, a raffle, a silent auction, and a beer garden!

The church is also giving away $15,000 dollars in prize money to those with the lucky ticket.

New this year, there will be two prize drawings on Friday night of $1,000 and $500. On Saturday night, there will be another drawing of the grand prize, 2nd place, and 3rd place. Winners could receive up to $10,000 dollars.

Live entertainment will continue throughout the festival with a range of performers from rock and roll to country.

The church has also partnered up with Fleschner, Stark, Tanoos, and Newlin Law Form to offer free cab rides home. The service is available both nights from 8:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. The pick-up location will be on the corner of 9th and Ohio Streets. Call 1st cab choice at (812)-251-TAXI and tell them the law firm is picking up the tab as part of the safe and sober program.

The event is a fun time for the community but also gives back to a good cause.

Part of the proceeds will go to the upkeep of the church while others will be donated back into the Soup Kitchen. Co-chairman, Dan Weber, tells us it's made possible with the community in mind.

"We feed around 3,000 meals every month through the Soup Kitchen so it helps support the efforts," Weber said.

For more information call about the festival call St. Benedict Church at (812)-232-8421 or click here.