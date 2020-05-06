23-Year-Old Terre Haute Soldier Dies in Iraq

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Department of Defense announced the death of a local soldier. DOD officials say Sergeant Christopher Wesley Curry died in Iraq on May 4th. His death is under investigation, however, officials do say it was not combat-related.

Sergeant Curry was 23 years old, a Terre Haute native, and died in Ebril, Iraq. He was assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 21st Infantry Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, Fort Wainwright, Alaska.

Michael Egy of the Loyal Veterans Batallion in Terre Haute says this is a tragedy for Curry's family and our entire community.

"He's 23 years old. I'm sure he knew a lot of people here in Terre Haute. He's impacted a lot of lives both domestically and foreign I'm sure," Egy said, "Anytime we lose someone in the military, it's a tragedy. It's even more of a tragedy when it's this close to home. When it's someone that you may have gone to school with or someone you may have been friends with."

Egy says typically when a soldier passes, his body is brought back home with a military escort. After the family makes funeral arrangements, whichever branch the soldier was involved in will give a 21 gun salute, and taps will play.

It could be the American Legion, VFW, or Marine Core League. No matter what, Egy says he will be honored as a hero.

"Although I don't know much about this young man, just doing what he's been doing speaks about his character and his patriotism," Egy said, "Therefore, he will not be forgotten."

Egy says he can't imagine what the family is going through during this incredibly tough time. He says one thing is for certain, the entire Terre Haute community is behind them and forever indebted for the price Sergeant Curry paid for his country.

"First of all, our condolences go to his family," Egy concluded emotionally, "Let me assure you that he will not be forgotten and we thank you for your sacrifice and for his."

News 10 will bring you updated information as soon as we learn more.