22nd annual Racer's Christmas for Kids Auction held

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Another Wabash Valley organization is giving back to children in need this holiday season.

The annual Racer's Christmas for Kids Auction was held Saturday.

All proceeds go to help provide Christmas presents to local children.

There were dozens of items for folks to bid on.

There was also a chili cook-off.

Organizers said it's important to make sure every child has a present on Christmas morning.

"Especially the children in this area. You just can't imagine how many kids need Christmas. For some kids, this will be the only Christmas they have," said Nick Agresta.

The auction will help 250 children get toys and clothes this Christmas.

This was the 22nd year for the fundraiser.