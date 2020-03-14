TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Despite the Coronavirus outbreak, some people are still getting out. Today marked the 22nd annual Barstool Open.

Bars across Terre Haute participated in this event. It's a fundraiser put on by REACH services to help low-income families. There's transportation provided from bar to bar and creative putt-putt holes at each location.

News 10 spoke with Copper Bar bartender Kenny Linn. He says they had a great turnout for this great event.

"It's just a lot of fun and it gets people together," Linn said, "This happened to fall on the Saturday before Saint Patrick's Day as well so they did a Saint Patrick's Day theme this year which is always fun."

17 bars across Terre Haute's Eastside, Southside, and downtown participated this year. All proceeds benefit REACH services.