22 Ride offers support to struggling veterans

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – An area veterans group took advantage of the beautiful weather Saturday to raise awareness of a serious problem impacting many veterans.

Motorcyclists took part in 22 Ride. 22 for the 22 veterans who commit suicide each day in the United States.

The Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association's ride started in West Terre Haute and ended a few hours later outside Rollie's Pizza in southern Vigo County.

Veterans helped veterans by sharing stories and showing each other they are not alone in their struggles.

Riders paid $20 and passengers paid $10. The money will be used to support a local family.