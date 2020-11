INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - There's a trial date set in the case against former Vigo County School Corporation Superintendent Danny Tanoos.

Tanoos faces three counts of bribery in Marion County.

He's accused of accepting favors in exchange for pushing school corporation contracts to an Indianapolis business.

The judge set his trial date for April 21 of 2021. The next pretrial is set for February 24.

Tanoos denies the allegations.