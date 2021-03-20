2021 Terre Haute Polar Plunge dives into fun with showing of Jaws

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Saturday was the first day of Spring and it also was the annual Terre Haute Polar Plunge!

The Otter Creek Fire Department are proud sponsors of this year's Terre Haute Polar Plunge.

They invited families to join at the Moonlite Drive-in Theatre for a showing of the classic movie, Jaws.

Registration began at 6pm with the plunge beginning at 6:30pm and lasting until 7:30pm.

Jaws began at 8pm.

This fun event was put on by Special Olympics Indiana.

You can find more events like this by going to their Facbeook page.

As of March 17th, the plunge's funds were sitting at over $5,000.

That is 22% of what they need to reach $25,000.

To help they reach their goal go to: https://soindiana.org/