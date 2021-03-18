2021 March Madness: Complete schedule, dates, TV times

The 2021 NCAA DI men's basketball tournament will be unlike any March Madness that has come before. All games will be played in Indiana, with most in Indianapolis.

Here's the schedule:

First Four — 4 p.m. ET coverage starts on Thursday, March 18. First game at 5:10 p.m.

First-round — 12 p.m. ET coverage starts on Friday, March 19, and Saturday, March 20. First game at 12:15 p.m.

Second round — 12 p.m. ET coverage start on Sunday, March 21, and Monday, March 22.

Sweet 16 — 2 p.m. ET coverage start on Saturday, March 27, and 1 p.m. start on Sunday, March 28

Elite Eight — 7 p.m. ET coverage start on Monday, March 29, and 6 p.m. start on Tuesday, March 30

Final Four — 5 p.m. ET start on Saturday, April 3

NCAA championship game — 9 p.m. Monday, April 5

