2021: Good year for fruit trees, no so good for pumpkins

GREENUP, Ill. (WTHI) - It's been a good year for fruit trees in the Wabash Valley.

That's according to Tracy Grissom who helps run Grissom's Lost Creek Orchard with her family north of Greenup.

"We've had a really good plum season this year, and we've got a lot of pears, too. The peaches we had were fantastic. We had a lot of peaches this year, too," Tracy said.

Apples also benefited from summer rain, but Tracy's sister Tina said ground-dwelling pumpkins weren't as big of fans of all the rain.

"We have a few [pumpkins]. Ours didn't do really well this year," she said.

"Pumpkins don't like a lot of rain, so that's what happened," Tracy explained.

Tina and Tracy said they spend most of the year working in the orchard, which is work they've grown used to.

"We've been here since 1965. Our folks planted it when I was two years old, and every year they kept planting more and more, and then all of us kids, there were four of us, and we grew up working in the orchard."

The Grissom's sell their fresh fruit, and award-winning apple cider, from their store along Illinois Route 130.

The cider recipe may be a secret, but nearby Interstate 70 means their fruit isn't.

"Our fruit goes all over America, you know, so that's great to see," Tina said.

Grissom's Lost Creek Orchard is open daily so you can get your fall fruit fix.

