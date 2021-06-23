2021 Fireworks in the Wabash Valley

Looking for fireworks? We've got you covered right here. As we find out more, we will add them to this list! If you have a Fourth of July event, send us an email at web@wthitv.com
Owen County Fireworks - Saturday, July 3 at dusk
Parking areas include
- IHC - Spencer
- IU Health - Spencer
- Owen County Family YMCA
- Owen Valley Health Campus
- Owen Valley Middle School
- Owen Valley Sports Complex
- Save - A - Lot
--
Raccoon Lake Fireworks Show - Saturday, July 3 at 10 pm
Raccoon Pkwy, Rockville, IN
--
Bloomfield Fireworks Celebration - Sunday, July 4 at 10 pm
--
Brazil Rotary Club 4th of July Celebration - Sunday, July 4 at 10 pm
--
Sullivan County Park and Lake 4th of July Celebration - Saturday, July 3 at dusk
--