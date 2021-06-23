2021 Fireworks in the Wabash Valley

Looking for fireworks? We've got you covered right here. As we find out more, we will add them to this list! If you have a Fourth of July event, send us an email at web@wthitv.com

Owen County Fireworks - Saturday, July 3 at dusk

Parking areas include

IHC - Spencer

IU Health - Spencer

Owen County Family YMCA

Owen Valley Health Campus

Owen Valley Middle School

Owen Valley Sports Complex

Save - A - Lot

Raccoon Lake Fireworks Show - Saturday, July 3 at 10 pm

Raccoon Pkwy, Rockville, IN

Bloomfield Fireworks Celebration - Sunday, July 4 at 10 pm

Brazil Rotary Club 4th of July Celebration - Sunday, July 4 at 10 pm

Sullivan County Park and Lake 4th of July Celebration - Saturday, July 3 at dusk

