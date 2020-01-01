2020 means new laws in Illinois: Which ones could impact you

ILLINOIS, (WTHI) - January 1, 2020 means a lot of changes are on the way in Illinois.

With hundreds of new laws going into place, here's what you need to know for the start of the new year.

One of the laws that's had people talking the most is the legalization of marijuana.

Anyone over the age of 21 is now legally allowed to smoke weed.

Those adults are allowed to possess up to 30 grams of marijuana.

This means thousands of expungments will take place for those with low level marijuana convictions.

Illinois is now the 11th state to legalize.

Another new law aims to keep everyone safe on the roadways.

Harsher penalties will now be in place for anyone who breaks the "Move Over Law" also known as "Scott's Law."

It urges drivers to use caution, and change lanes when approaching emergency vehicles with flashing lights.

This comes after two Illinois state troopers were killed in 2019 from drivers hitting their stopped squad cars.

"I don't see many cars pull over. Most cars fly right by the emergency vehicles," said Russ Osmond, local truck driver.

"I want to go home to my kids just like anybody else," said Tom Washburn, EMT.

Drivers will be fined no less than $250 for first time violations.

If it happens a second time, it will cost you at least $750.

If there's damage or injury, your driver's license could be temporarily suspended.

Drivers could also be feeling another hit to their wallet.

That's as the fees for license plates are jumping.

Instead of paying $101 for a new sticker, drivers will now pay $151 dollars.

Title fees were also increased in July.

Drivers will now pay $150, instead of the previous $95.

The fee increases are part of a plan to fund statewide transportation and road projects.

Another new law looks to help dads.

It requires all public places to have at least one "safe, sanitary and publicly accessible" baby diaper changing station.

That includes one that is accessible to women, and of course, one that's also accessible for men.

Workers will now see some more cash in their pockets.

The minimum wage has now been raised $1 making it $9.25 an hour.

It'll jump to $10 July 1st 2020.

Then, it'll increase $1 each January until 2025.

As of now, Illinois is the first state in the midwest to push its wage to $15.

Some are afraid of what this could mean for small businesses.

'It'll just turn into big chain link processes. Every family business and small town resturant isn't going to be anything anymore,"said Lauren Dodd, waitress.

You'll no longer be able to smoke with a minor in the car.

That includes, cigarettes, pipes, cigars and marijuana.

The law is in effect whether the car is stopped, or the windows are rolled down.

The violation would result in a fine of up to $100 for the first offense.

The second offense would not exceed $250.

Families will now be able to get their kids life-saving medication for a cheaper cost.

The new law requires insurance companies to cover the cost of EpiPens.

That's for children whose allergies require it.

This move is in response to the rising cost of the injectors over the last decade.

All Illinois high schoolers who finish with a grade point average in the top 10 percent of their class will be accepted to some state unversities.

That includes Northern Illinois University, Eastern Illinois University, Southern Illinois University and Western Illinois University.

Now, this is only if they meet other criteria, like curriculum requirements and test scores.