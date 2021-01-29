2020 marked the worst year for jobs loss in Illinois on record

Illinoisans lost more than 420,000 jobs and a senior analyst at the Illinois Policy Institute says the pandemic and national shutdown were the main reasons for Illinois’ record losses.

He says Governor J.B. Pritzker enforced some of the most severe lockdowns in the Midwest.

That made it more difficult for the economy to thrive.

Illinois residents hope the economy will begin to rebound.

"There is light at the end of the tunnel that we are beginning to see. We’ve seen a rebounding national economy that has been building steam in recent months," says Bryce Hill a Senior Research Analyst.

Hill believes the COVID-19 vaccine is a big part of recovery, and it will help businesses re-open their doors.