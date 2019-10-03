2020 budget for Vigo County approved

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- The agenda for Thursday nights meeting was nearly two pages long. Most of those agenda items were talking about budgets and money.

The budget committee has been meeting to go over the county's 2020 budget. Thursday they brought that proposed budget to the full council.

The only line item on the budget that concerned some council members involved a new position with the auditors' office. The budget committee did not allow new positions or employees in the 2020 budget for other offices. There was $69,286 set aside in that line.

The council decided to move that money into a different account in the budget. That way they still have control over it and could revisit the new position at a later time.

Another thing that happened tonight was the council approved a pay increase for all full and part-time employees who work for the County government.

Council President Aaron Loudermilk said this hasn't happened in years and he hopes this will bring more employees to the government.

"I think quite honestly a 4% raise is a substantial amount and I think a lot of people are going to be happy with that," Loudermilk said. "A raise hasn't been seen in county government in quite some time and I would hope that the employees that we currently have would be appreciative of the opportunity to have this increase in pay."

Starting next month County Council meetings will be live-streamed. You can find the meetings on youtube at Vigo County Government.