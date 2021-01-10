2020 Wabash Valley Weather-In-Review

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI-TV) - 2020 was certainly a stressful year for all of us. Even the weather seemed to be “par for the course.”

Our coldest day occurred on Valentine’s day, at 3 degrees.

Our hottest days occurred on July 5th and 8th, at 94 degrees.

We did not see too many records broken with temperatures in 2020.

Our wettest day was January 10. Coming in with 2.27 inches of rainfall. That was when we had consecutive days of heavy rainfall. Terre Haute saw 5.64 inches of rain in January, which was 3.28 inches higher than normal.

Then we saw the third driest September on record. Where we only had 0.35 inches of rain.

Even with our flooding events in early January and the extreme drought in September, we had a fairly average year in precipitation.

In early May, we saw well below normal temperatures.

Many areas saw below freezing temperatures in early May. Which is abnormal. Making it the third coldest May 9th on record.

As meteorologists, we love looking back at past weather. It helps us shape our forecasts for the future.