Did you receive a letter from the Department of Revenue saying you owe money? It likely isn't a scam

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana changed the way it taxed 2020 unemployment less than two weeks before taxes were due. Because of this, many Hoosiers who collected unemployment in 2020 are now receiving letters from the Department of Revenue.

The letters are letting Hoosiers know that they owe money back to the state. It's important to know that these letters are not a scam.

We reached out to Tim Maniscalo, the President and CEO at Better Business Bureau Serving Central Indiana, to help us differentiate between what is a scam, and what is real.

"Government imposters won't send you a letter, they will call you on the phone or send you an email. The government is never going to contact you that way until they send you a letter first," said Maniscalo.

To check if you owe any money, click here.