2020 Tax Season Explained: Claiming missed stimulus payments

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Tax filing season begins in four days on Friday, February 12th. With all that’s happened over the past year, many Hoosiers are confused about their 2020 tax returns.

Taxpayers across the country have received two stimulus checks this past year amid the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, many are wondering if stimulus payments are considered taxable income and will impact their 2020 taxes.

President of Taxmasters in Terre Haute Tommy Jeffers says you should not be worried. He says some are confused because when you are getting your taxes prepared, you’re being asked questions such as, ‘Did you receive your stimulus payments, and if so, how much did you receive?’ This leads to taxpayers thinking this will go on your return and you will be taxed on it. Jeffers assures that this is not the case.

In fact, there is a credit called a recovery rebate credit that’s on the 2020 tax return. This will allow certain families who did not get stimulus payments that they were entitled to pick them up on this year’s tax return.

“In order for them to get their stimulus payments, all they have to do is file a 2020 tax return,” Jeffers explained, “Even if the stimulus payment is the only thing on the return, that will entitle them to their stimulus payments—whatever they are supposed to get—and they will get it as a refund of sorts off of their 2020 tax return.”

Jeffers also spoke to News 10 about what you should be expecting this tax season as a whole. He says the IRS has already delayed the electronic filing season by three weeks. He says this implies that there are probably going to be issues and delays on the end of the IRS. However, he says that’s where your local tax professional can help you.

“We are expecting some hurdles and hiccups this tax season, and I don’t think things are going to run as smoothly as we would hope,” Jeffers said, “Once we prepare the return and we send it, if the delay then is on the IRS’s end, we are the ones that can help you with that process.”

February 12th is the first day that the IRS will accept tax returns. Jeffers says you can then expect your tax refunds throughout the end of February and the first of March. He recommends getting your tax returns in as soon as possible to allow for delays. Especially since he does not anticipate the April 15th deadline to be extended as it was this past tax season.

“That’s not to say that if things take a sharp turn downward that that might not be the case,” Jeffers concluded, “It’s just a rolling pile of data. We’ll just have to see how things progress throughout tax season, but as of right now there is no indication that the deadline will extend beyond April 15th.”

The good news is, again, that you can claim stimulus payments if you didn’t get them the first time around. Jeffers says you shouldn’t be worried, but stresses patience as this year’s tax season goes into full swing.