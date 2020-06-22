2020 Sullivan Corn Festival is a go!

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - After heavy consideration, the Sullivan Rotary Club has decided to continue on with the annual Corn Festival in September.

Organizers said it's something special that everyone enjoys.

"It's a big draw. Several thousand people every night, so it's a lot of fun. People look forward to it, so I'm glad that we have the opportunity to do it. I hope everything works out," said Steve Simmons, Entertainment Chairman.

As far as safety goes, the state should be completely re-opened by then.

Organizers said they still want to keep you safe.

That means all rides will be wiped down after each use, and sanitizer stations will be nearby.

Folks can enjoy live music, parade, carnival rides, games, and of course, corn and other treats.

It's a tradition that's been going on for decades, and the community is grateful for it to continue.

"A lot of folks plan their homecoming during that week as well, so you see a lot of class reunions during that weekend. It's just kind of an old hometown week," said Mayor Clint Lamb.

Not only does this draw in people from Sullivan county, but all over the Wabash Valley.

That means it can help boost the local economy after months of hardship.

"It's great. It boosts the morale, but it also obviously boosts the local economy. Definitely brings those dollars and cents, because anytime you get people together, they bring purses, wallets, pocketbooks with them," said Lamb.

The festival is happening on September 16th through the 19th. in downtown Sullivan.