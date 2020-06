INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - The traditional Indiana State Fair will not happen this year.

Organizers say the decision was driven by the impact of COVID-19.

There will be a modified fair, 4-H livestock show, and other activities.

Organizers say safety is their top priority, and they are determined to honor 4-H members' work.

This is not the first time the Indiana State Fair was modified. During the Civil War and World War II, the fairgrounds were needed to support the war effort.

