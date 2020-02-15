2020 ISU Jass Festival draws in crowds

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Saturday has been a day full of music at Indiana State University.
The 2020 ISU Jazz Festival is taking place.
Things kicked off at 8 Saturday morning.
High schools and middle school bands from both Indiana and Illinois are performing.
Each performance is scored by judges.
Saxophonist and composer, Larry McKenna was a special guest at the festival.
Organizers said it's a great experience to come out and learn about the history of jazz.
"if you would like to know where your music comes from that you're listening to on the radio, go to a Jazz Festival. You'll hear all the roots, and then you might have a better appreciation for what you're listening too," said Alexandra Signor.
