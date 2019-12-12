Clear

2020 Census Preview for Vigo County

The 2020 census is coming to your mailbox on April 1st, but Vigo County leaders are already preparing. It's a population count that happens every 10 years, and they want everyone to participate.

Posted: Dec 12, 2019 5:31 PM
Posted By: Dominic Miranda

The West Central Indiana Economic Development District is playing a major part in the 2020 Census in our area. Executive Director Ryan Keller says their agency serves six counties: Vermillion, Vigo, Sullivan, Clay, Parke, and Putnam. Their goal is to spread awareness about the upcoming census and all the benefits it brings to our region.

To do that, they are establishing what’s called a complete count committee. It will be comprised of trusted, local voices to spread awareness about the census around the community and encourage residents to respond.

The Census results determine state and federal grants given to our region and Keller wants to get the most to help out our area. "It's really one of my goals and our agency's goals to be able to get as much funding as possible for our local communities," Keller said.

Here's a timeline for preparation in Vigo County. In the month of December, the West Central Indiana Economic Development District will begin getting information out about the committee. You can visit their website or call their agency to learn more about how to get involved. 

They'll host their first committee meeting in early January. This is to see who's been accepted and if they need to add more people to the committee. 

Then, in early to mid-February, they'll host what's called a Census Summit. This is an educational and informational meeting that will be about the importance and benefits of the census to our community. Keller says it's all about getting the maximum funding for our region and he hopes many attend the summit.

"All members of the community are welcome to come and really understand the census," he concluded, "What it does for our community, ways they can get involved and help, and really what the plan of attack will be from a regional level."

For more information on being a census taker, click here. They have increased the salary for census takers to help lure more people into helping. 

