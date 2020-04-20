2020 Banks of the Wabash Festival Postponed

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Parks and Recreation Department announced Monday that the 2020 Banks of the Wabash Festival will be postponed due to COVID-19.
You can read their statement below:
Due to the COVID-19 virus, the 2020 Banks of the Wabash Festival has been postponed. The Terre Haute Parks and Recreation Department will be working with Luehrs’ Ideal Rides and we hope to reschedule the event for sometime later this year. We will inform everyone when a new date is selected.
We feel it is important to take extra precautions to keep everyone healthy and safe at this time.
