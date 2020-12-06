2020 Atlantic Tropical Season Ends

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - December 1st is the official end of the Atlantic Tropical Storm Season. This year will go down as the most active Atlantic Tropical Storm season on record so far.

We quickly ran through all of the A through W list of names. We went straight into the Greek alphabet officially ending at Iota. That is a total of a record-breaking 30 named storms.

Looking at the numbers, 13 of those storms became hurricanes. And six of those hurricanes were above a category 3 status.

We had a record of 12 storms make landfall in the United States. And as of right now though, this season is 7th on the list of costliest Atlantic seasons. Coming in at over 41 Billion dollars.

Officially the season ended on December first, however, we have had named storms in December in the past and that will add to the already historic season.

For more on the 2020 Season, you can visit N.O.A.A.'s website.