2020's billion dollar weather/climate events in the U.S.

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - 2020 has been a very active year when it comes to severe weather in the United States. Wildfires, tropical systems, and severe weather all had large impacts throughout the country.

The National Centers for Environmental Information (NCEI), an agency under the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, monitors and assess the climate for the U.S. and globally.

2020 ties the annual record of 16 events that occurred throughout 2011 and 2017. This year also is the 6th consecutive year in which 10 or more billion-dollar weather and climate events impacted the country.

Here is the list of 2020's 16 weather/climate disaster events with over $1 Billion in damage:

Western Wildfires (California, Oregon, Washington) August 1 to September 30 Cost = TBD (Event cost data is still being evaluated but well over $1 Billion) 41 deaths

Western/Central Drought and Heatwave June 1 to September 30 Cost = TBD (Event cost data is still being evaluated but well over $1 Billion) 0 Deaths

Hurricane Sally (Florida, Alabama, Georgia) September 15 to September 17 Cost = TBD (Event cost data is still being evaluated but well over $1 Billion) 5 Deaths

Hurricane Laura (Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi, Arkansas) August 27 to August 28 Cost = $14 Billion 42 Deaths

Central Severe Weather - Derecho (Iowa, Minnesota, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio) August 10 Cost = $7.5 Billion 4 Deaths

(Iowa, Minnesota, Ohio) Hurricane Isaias (North Carolina, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland) August 3 to August 4 Cost = $4.5 Billion 16 Deaths

Midwest and Ohio Valley Severe Weather (Missouri, Oklahoma, Texas, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Arkansas, Kentucky, Tennessee) March 27 to March 28 Cost = $2.6 Billion 0 Deaths

For the entire list, you can visit the link below on the NCEI's website.

NOAA National Centers for Environmental Information (NCEI) U.S. Billion-Dollar Weather and Climate Disasters (2020). https://www.ncdc.noaa.gov/billions/