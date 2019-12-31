Clear

2019 crash statistics for New Year's Eve celebrations

Many of us plan to ring in the New Year by celebrating but Indiana State Police remind you to do it with caution after a release of the 2019 accident report.

Statewide, ISP made 28 DUI arrests on New Year's Eve. 

In total, there were 922 crashes, 174 injuries, and 4 fatalities.

Sgt. Matt Ames explains that those numbers are relatively high compared to years past.

So if you plan on taking part in the celebrations... here's what you should know.

Don't drink and drive, designate a sober driver.  You can always call Uber, Lyft or other taxi services. If possible, stay home and off the roadways.

