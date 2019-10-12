Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Friday was the 2019 Distinguished Alumni Award ceremony.

Alumni Patty Butwin, Michael Holthouse, and Amadou Yattassaye were honored.

Posted: Oct 12, 2019 7:14 AM
Posted By: Staff Reports

Four alumni of Indiana State University have received a high award.

Friday was the 2019 Distinguished Alumni Award ceremony. Alumni Patty Butwin, Michael Holthouse, and Amadou Yattassaye were honored. Each person has gone to have a very successful career and be heavily involved with the university.

ISU also honored Jamal Khashoggi. Khashoggi is the only one this year to receive the honor posthumously. He was killed last October while visiting the Saudi Embassy in Turkey. His death has sparked global intrigue.
The award has been given out annually since 1957..

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 31°
Robinson
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 33°
Indianapolis
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 27°
Rockville
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 31°
Casey
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 28°
Brazil
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 31°
Marshall
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 31°
Plenty of Sunshine and Cooler
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Segment Three In The Zone

Image

Segment Two In The Zone

Image

Segment 1 In The Zone

Image

Off The Beaten Path: Trick Shots for Charity

Image

Terre Haute Police Department hints at 'Live PD' agreement

Image

Carlisle Jr. High School Educating Students about Consequences of Vaping

Image

CANDLES holding art in contest marking anniversary of Auschwitz liberation

Image

Friday Night: Showers early, patchy frost possible. Low: 36

Image

Knox CASA will hire four new employees

Image

ISU leaders dream BIG for future of athletics

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Vendors continue family traditions at Covered Bridge Festival

${article.thumbnail.title}

Public offers ideas for VCSC budget cuts, new revenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

Handlers remember K-9 partners at special service

${article.thumbnail.title}

Voice of WTHI-TV, Ed Hopkins, dies at 68

${article.thumbnail.title}

Be patient, slow down for farm equipment this harvest season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Clinic searching for dogs to participate in stem cell study to treat arthritis

${article.thumbnail.title}

More police, fewer tents at this year's ISU Homecoming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teachers from Spain to work in Illinois in exchange program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana launches youth-oriented anti-vaping campaign

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourners gather for funeral of Illinois state trooper