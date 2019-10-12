Four alumni of Indiana State University have received a high award.

Friday was the 2019 Distinguished Alumni Award ceremony. Alumni Patty Butwin, Michael Holthouse, and Amadou Yattassaye were honored. Each person has gone to have a very successful career and be heavily involved with the university.

ISU also honored Jamal Khashoggi. Khashoggi is the only one this year to receive the honor posthumously. He was killed last October while visiting the Saudi Embassy in Turkey. His death has sparked global intrigue.

The award has been given out annually since 1957..