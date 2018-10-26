Clear
2018's top Halloween costumes for kids, adults and pets

What are this year's most popular Halloween costumes for kids, adults and pets? You may not be surprised.

(CNN) – More than 175 million Americans will celebrate Halloween this year, with seven out of ten consumers planning to hand out candy.

The National Retail Federation released this year's list of most popular Halloween costumes for children, adults and pets!

Top Children's Costumes for 2018
1. Princess

2. Superhero

3. Batman

4. Star Wars character

5. Witch

Top Adult Costumes for 2018
1. Witch

2. Vampire

3. Zombie

4. Pirate

5. Avengers character (excluding Spider-Man)

Top Pet Costumes for 2018
1. Pumpkin

2. Hot Dog

3. Bumble Bee

4. Devil

5. Cat

Here is some spooky background information about Halloween, celebrated annually in the United States on October 31. In 2018, Halloween is on a Wednesday.

Facts:
The word Halloween is an abbreviated version of the phrases All Hallows' Eve or All Hallows' Evening.

Halloween comes from an ancient pagan festival celebrated by Celtic people over 2,000 years ago called Samhain (prono: SOW ehn).

The festival took place in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and northwestern France.

Samhain means "summer's end" and marks the beginning of winter. Samhain is also thought to celebrate the beginning of the Celtic year. The Celts believed that Samhain was a time when the dead could walk among the living.

Trick-or-treating began in areas of the United Kingdom and Ireland. People went house-to-house "souling" - asking for small breads called "soul cakes" in exchange for prayer.

Adults also went door-to-door asking for food and drinks in exchange for a song or dance.

Jack-o'-lanterns are the symbol of Halloween. People in Ireland and Scotland originally used beets or turnips as lanterns on Halloween.

An Irish legend says that jack-o'-lanterns are named for a man called Jack who could not go to heaven or hell and was forced to walk the earth forever with only a coal from hell to light his lantern.

The name jack-o'-lantern can also be derived from the night watchman who would light the street lanterns every evening.

Immigrants from Ireland and Scotland brought Halloween to the United States in the 1800s. Haitian and African immigrants brought voodoo beliefs about black cats, fire, and witchcraft.

