Clear

2018 Holiday Shipping Deadlines

The clock is ticking for anyone who is sending holiday gifts to out-of-town friends and family. The clock is ticking for anyone who is sending holiday gifts to out-of-town friends and family.

The clock is ticking for anyone who is sending holiday gifts to out-of-town friends and family. We’ve got you covered with the holiday shipping deadlines to make sure your packages arrive on time!

Posted: Dec. 12, 2018 9:05 AM
Updated: Dec. 12, 2018 9:06 AM

As we approach the busiest stretch of the holiday season, the clock is ticking for anyone who is sending gifts to out-of-town friends and family.

To make sure your packages arrive safely and on time, shipping companies are making sure you know their deadlines for holiday shipping.

We’ve compiled the deadlines for some of the big companies below:

USPS: (Continental U.S.)

Using USPS Retail Ground, ship by Friday, December 14.

Using First-Class Mail Service, ship by Thursday, December 20.

Using Priority Mail Service, ship by Thursday, December 20.

Using Priority Mail Express Service, ship by Saturday, December 22.

For more information, click here.

FedEx:

Using FedEx Ground, ship by Monday, December 17.

Using FedEx Home Delivery, ship by Monday, December 17.

Using FedEx Express Saver, ship by Wednesday, December 19.

Using FedEx 2Day, ship by Thursday, December 20.

Using FedEx Overnight, ship by Friday, December 21.

For more information, click here


UPS:

Using UPS 3-Day Select, ship by Tuesday, December 18.

Using UPS 2nd Day Air, ship by Thursday, December 20.

Using UPS Next Day Air, ship by Friday, December 21.

For more information, click here


Amazon:

Using Free Shipping, order by Friday, December 14.

Using Standard Shipping, order by Monday, December 17.

Using Two-Day Shipping, order by Saturday, December 22.

Using One-Day Shipping, order by Sunday, December 23.

Using Same-Day Delivery, order by specific cut-off on Monday, December 24. (in select cities)

Using Two-Hour Delivery, order by specific cut-off on Monday, December 24. (in select cities)

For more information, click here.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
41° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 34°
Robinson
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 32°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
39° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 32°
Rockville
Few Clouds
41° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 34°
Casey
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 33°
Brazil
Few Clouds
41° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 34°
Marshall
Few Clouds
41° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 34°
A little warmer, with showers coming.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Control Your Blood Pressure Naturally, Jan 17th & March 7th

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Mostly cloudy, breezy. High: 46°

Image

THS Wrestling

Image

Vincennes Lincoln

Image

South Knox

Image

Barr-Reeve

Image

ISU Transfers

Image

West Vigo basketball

Image

Tuesday Late Forecast

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker wants to shorten legislative sessions, save taxpayer money

Image

A $175 million fundraising drive is underway to help Riley Hospital for Children

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools

${article.thumbnail.title}

4-year-old girl dies after she is hit by a car

${article.thumbnail.title}

Seelyville awarded state grant to improve roads

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker proposes state move to central time, says it could keep children safe

Image

Business owners concerned about safety along Lafayette Avenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute